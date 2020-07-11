Paducah man arrested for June gun theft and prowler incident

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Paducah man for an incident that occurred on June 28, 2020 in the area of Cimmaron Way.
On June 28, 2020, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Cimmaron Way to a complaint of a prowler.
Deputies spoke to the victims who had home video surveillance.
The victims showed deputies a video clip of a male suspect with distinctive hair and tattoos.
The suspect attempted to open the doors of the victim’s vehicles.
The suspect then produced a handgun out of his pocket and pointed it at the house that was occupied at that time.
Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the armed suspect.
A short time later, deputies responded to a residence a short distance from that scene.
A victim reported that a small handgun, identical to the one in the video, had been taken out of an unlocked vehicle.
Detectives began the investigation into this case.
Through public assistance, detectives were able to identify Kaleb H. Walker, 25 years old of Paducah, as a suspect in this case.
Detectives continued the investigation in an exhaustive effort to locate Walker.
On July 11 at approximately 7 a.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Nace Lane to the complaint of a disturbance involving a firearm.
During the course of the investigation, deputies located Walker, as well as evidence linking him to the events in the Cimmaron Way area.
Sheriff’s Detectives responded to the scene and arrested Walker without incident.
Walker has a lengthy criminal history to include Receiving Stolen Property- Firearm from 2016, as well as other drug related charges.
He is facing the following charges:
- One Count- Theft by Unlawful Taking-Firearm
- One Count- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun
- Five Counts- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
