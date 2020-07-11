Over $16,000 raised for 12 year-old boy assaulted in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Over 500 people have donated a total of $16,755 dollars for Ethan Hagler, a 12 year-old Cape Girardeau boy who was assaulted while dancing on July 4.
The fundraiser’s goal was $10,000.
The money will be used for Ethan’s medical expenses and counseling, a five year dance scholarship to the Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, a DJ controller board and improvements to the dance studio including a security system.
The alleged assaulter, C.J. Moore, turned himself in to Scott County Police on July 8, he is being held at the Scott County Jail.
The arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday, July 21.
