453 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) -There were at least 19,121 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 453 of which were newly reported Saturday, July 11.
“Today’s numbers confirm that we will need to continue to take this pandemic seriously,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “These numbers demand serious attention. In addition to remaining at least six feet away from anyone from outside of your household, sanitizing your hands and other high-touch surfaces, this includes wearing a face covering any time you are in public or indoors, such as in grocery stores or business offices. Wearing a face covering is one of the most important steps we can take to keep our communities safe and continue on the path to reopening Kentucky.”
Dr. Stack gave a few additional tips for wearing face coverings most effectively.
“Make sure your mask fits properly to protect individuals and others from getting sick. And, keep extra masks handy,” Dr. Stack said. “If you know you’re going to be outdoors in the heat or doing any kind of activity where you might work up a sweat, bring an extra face mask.”
There were two new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 622 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“We continue to lose people to this virus and I know you know it like I know it,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re up to 622 lives lost. That’s tough news for today. The positive news is we’re seeing better compliance and more people wearing face coverings than ever before. It’s not a political statement. It’s a statement that you care.”
At least 5,258 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
