Hundreds march to stop violence in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds took part in a Stop the Violence event in Sikeston where members of the community held a march escorted and joined by officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
This is the 2nd Annual Stop the Violence event brought about by a mother who lost her son to gun violence in February of 2019.
Laurie Mitchell hosted this event in July of last year and again this year after her son Marcus Dixon was murdered not too far from his home on William Street on February 18, 2019.
They held the event at the very spot where Dixon was found dead.
Hundreds of people came out for not only a march, but also for food, games and other fun, all in memory of Dixon and to help spread the message to stop the violence.
"I found my son right over there actually," Mitchell said. "And I live right there at the house and that's how close it was. So, imagine a mother finding their only son, outside...it's heartbreaking. It's awful. Nobody should have to go through that."
Hundreds took to the streets escorted and joined by officers, standing side-by-side, as they walked a couple blocks down the streets and back; many with signs in their hands and chanting to stop the violence.
"I want everybody to know, the victims, the families, it hurts so bad," Mitchell said. "Enough is enough because, trust me, birthdays, holidays, it's hard. It's hard, not just on the victims here, but the person on the other side of the gun. Their parents have to go through this."
Cornelius Perkins, 24, of Charleston, was arrested on Feb. 28 of last year and charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Marcus Dixon.
He has a jury trial scheduled on December 14, 2020.
