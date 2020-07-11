First Alert: Sunny and hot, strong storms possible overnight

(KFVS) - A strong weather system will be moving through Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Today will be sunny and hot with temperatures in the mid to high 90s.
Although there is a chance of thunderstorms approaching from the northwest today….the overall threat for this afternoon is decreasing.
The greater threat will be overnight and into early Sunday morning.
SPC now has us in a slight/level 2 risk of severe storms.
Strong winds would be the greatest threat.
A bit of hail and even an isolated tornado might be possible as well.
Sunday will be cooler and less humid.
Isolated showers are possible.
Next week will start out pretty nice on Monday but then gradually get hotter and more humid as the week goes on.
Highs by late week look to be in the mid 90s…with dew points in the low 70s…giving us heat indices back above 100 during the afternoons.
Overall rain chances look relatively low next week.
This hot pattern could last into the following week as well.
