First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

An active weather weekend (by July standards) is on the menu….as a strong weather system will be moving through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Today will be sunny and hot….with a southwest wind pushing temps into the 90 to 95 range by this afternoon, and dew points near 70. Although there is a chance of thunderstorms approaching from the northwest today….the overall threat for this afternoon is decreasing. The greater threat will be overnight and into early Sunday morning. SPC now has us in a slight/level 2 risk of severe storms. Strong winds would be the greatest threat…although a bit of hail and even an isolated tornado might be possible as well. Behind this system, Sunday will be cooler and less humid…with only isolated showers expected.