First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

An active weather weekend (by July standards) is on the menu….as a strong weather system will be moving through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Today will be sunny and hot….with a southwest wind pushing temps into the 90 to 95 range by this afternoon, and dew points near 70. Although there is a chance of thunderstorms approaching from the northwest today….the overall threat for this afternoon is decreasing. The greater threat will be overnight and into early Sunday morning. SPC now has us in a slight/level 2 risk of severe storms. Strong winds would be the greatest threat…although a bit of hail and even an isolated tornado might be possible as well. Behind this system, Sunday will be cooler and less humid…with only isolated showers expected.
Next week will start out pretty nice on Monday….but then gradually get hotter and more humid….as a heat wave spreads from the southwest into the Southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. Highs by late week look to be in the mid 90s…with dew points in the low 70s…giving us heat indices back above 100 during the afternoons. One complication will be the chance of an occasional thunderstorm complex moving through with the westerly jet stream….but overall chances of rain look relatively low. This hot pattern could last into the following week as well.
