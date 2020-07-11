First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Behind the Sunday morning cold front, north winds will blow in some cooler and lower dew point air for a couple of days. This will be a noticeable and pleasant difference. But after a nice start to the week, we will gradual become hotter and more humid for the second half of the week. Models have backed off a bit with the strength of the upper ridge….which may allow for a slight chance of thunderstorms and less extreme heat…but it still looks like some pretty hot, steamy conditions about Wednesday thru Sunday.