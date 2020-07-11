First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Watching for overnight thunderstorms....plus......temporary heat break on the way!

By Brian Alworth | July 11, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 3:51 PM

  After a sunny and hot Saturday,  a noticeably cooler and less humid pattern is set for Sunday and Monday behind a rare July cold front.  With a weather system sweeping through late tonight and early Sunday, we are still concerned about the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms tonight.  Models have been little help, showing a huge variety of solutions.  So we’ll just have to monitor.  SPC has us in level 2/slight risk of severe.  Strong winds will be the greatest threat.

  Behind the Sunday morning cold front,  north winds will blow in some cooler and lower dew point air for a couple of days.  This will be a noticeable and pleasant difference.  But after a nice start to the week, we will gradual become hotter and more humid for the second half of the week.  Models have backed off a bit with the strength of the upper ridge….which may allow for a slight chance of thunderstorms and less extreme heat…but it still looks like some pretty hot, steamy conditions about Wednesday thru Sunday.

