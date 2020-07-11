First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a sunny and hot Saturday, a noticeably cooler and less humid pattern is set for Sunday and Monday behind a rare July cold front. With a weather system sweeping through late tonight and early Sunday, we are still concerned about the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms tonight. Models have been little help, showing a huge variety of solutions. So we’ll just have to monitor. SPC has us in level 2/slight risk of severe. Strong winds will be the greatest threat.
Behind the Sunday morning cold front, north winds will blow in some cooler and lower dew point air for a couple of days. This will be a noticeable and pleasant difference. But after a nice start to the week, we will gradual become hotter and more humid for the second half of the week. Models have backed off a bit with the strength of the upper ridge….which may allow for a slight chance of thunderstorms and less extreme heat…but it still looks like some pretty hot, steamy conditions about Wednesday thru Sunday.
