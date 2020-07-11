Egyptian Health Department reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST , Mo. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on July 11.
The individuals include:
- One White County female in her 60s, at home and in isolation
- One Gallatin County female in her 50s, at home and in isolation
This is the tenth lab-confirmed positive of COVID-19 in White County and the sixth lab-confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Gallatin County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare providers, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
