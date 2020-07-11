Egyptian Health Department reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | July 11, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 2:59 PM

SOUTHEAST , Mo. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on July 11.

The individuals include:

  • One White County female in her 60s, at home and in isolation
  • One Gallatin County female in her 50s, at home and in isolation

This is the tenth lab-confirmed positive of COVID-19 in White County and the sixth lab-confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Gallatin County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare providers, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

