Changes to the Opening Ceremony at the new Jackson Police Station

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Last month, the City of Jackson released details of an opening ceremony for the new Jackson Police Station that included a ribbon-cutting and public tours.
The police department has made the decision to make a change in that scheduled plan.
While the ribbon-cutting ceremony will still be held outdoors where everyone can maintain safe social distancing, the public station tours are canceled until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“These changes are as much for your protection as they are for the officers that serve your community,” Chief Humphreys said. “It is very important that we minimize unnecessary contact with the public, so we can ensure we have an appropriate amount of staffing to handle emergency situations that may arise.”
Public tours may be scheduled by the police department at a later date when the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a threat to citizens and employees at the station.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Jackson Police Station at 202 West Jackson Boulevard will be held on Friday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m.
The event is open to the public.
In addition to the elected and appointed officials of the City, representatives from Penzel Construction Company, and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will be speaking at the ceremony.
While there will be some limited parking available on the project site, attendees are encouraged to park along both sides of S. Missouri St. for the most convenient access point to the ceremony.
Guests should acknowledge that there is a risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the event.
Officials are advising anyone who has been sick in the last two weeks to stay home.
For more information about the ceremony check out their Facebook page or click here.
