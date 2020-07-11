Cape Comic Con continues with caution

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cape Comic Con this weekend has everyone wearing a mask upon entering the building this year in an attempt to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
The event is limited to a maximum of 1,500 guests to also cut down on the potential of spreading the coronavirus.
Organizers say the masks didn't keep people from coming by and enjoying the fun event and people we talked with said they didn't mind the extra protection.
"It can spread really easily," Grace McWaters said. "So if it gets on my fur then other people can get it and then it just spreads on and on so it's really important for people to wear a mask, hand sanitize and keep clean."
McWaters also provides her own disinfectant spray to keep her self clean and says she maintains social distancing standards.
The event concludes this Sunday at the Osage Center where they will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
