Bi-County Health reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department
reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on July 11.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One teenager, two in their 40s and one in their 60s.
- Males: One in their 30s
Williamson County
- Female: Three in their 20s and two in their 60s.
- Males: One teenager, two in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s
To date, there have been a total of 157 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 48 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 88 have recovered in Williamson County and 18 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.