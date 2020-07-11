Bi-County Health reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on July 11. (Source: Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | July 11, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 12:13 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department

reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on July 11.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

  • Females: One teenager, two in their 40s and one in their 60s.
  • Males: One in their 30s

Williamson County

  • Female: Three in their 20s and two in their 60s.
  • Males: One teenager, two in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s

To date, there have been a total of 157 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 48 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 88 have recovered in Williamson County and 18 have recovered in Franklin County.

