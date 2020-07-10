What you need to know July 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, July 10.
Today we will get a slight break from the humidity, but it will still be hot.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says as winds become more northerly there will be slightly less humid air in the Heartland for the next few days, but highs will be in the low 90s with heat index numbers ranging from the upper 90s to low 100s.
We will see a chance of storms Saturday afternoon into Sunday night. Severe storms are possible. Hail and strong winds will be the biggest threat.
A cold front will pass through the region Sunday morning, making it less steamy through Monday, but a significant warm up is in store for us next week.
Highs by the end of next week will likely reach the middle to upper 90s with the heat index approaching 110 degrees.
- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert for two children.
- Authorities plan to renew the search Friday for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with her 4-year-old son.
- Today the public will be required to wear masks inside Cape Girardeau City facilities.
- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued a mandatory mask requirement in all public places.
- The U.S. recorded nearly 60,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, just short of the record.
- The City of Cape Girardeau and Municipal Government has issued an apology on Facebook after a ‘hot mic’ moment before Wednesday night’s Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning meeting.
- A Texas police officer is being praised for rushing to the rescue and saving an 8-year-old boy from a mobile home fire.
- The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions.
- Burrito-ville announced the restaurant will reopen Monday and require everyone who enters to wear a mask.
- Bill Nye, the ‘Science Guy', is going viral with a couple of face mask videos on TikTok.
