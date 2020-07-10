VintageNOW 11 postponed to 2021

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - VintageNOW 11 has been postponed to 2021.
According to organizers, the planning committee consulted with the Show Me Center and Safe House for Women Board of Directors. They decided to postpone the event to Saturday, October 9, 2021.
“VintageNOW will always strive to be a good role model in our community,” said Deb Maevers, VintageNOW founder and director. “In these unprecedented times, we would rather err on the side of caution by postponing our show for a year. We will use the additional time to continue to develop the show’s theme, keep you updated on social media and bring you an even more spectacular event in the fall of 2021.”
While the event was postponed, they say the need for financial support for the Safe House continues. They ask anyone who planned to attend in 2020 make a donation to the Safe House for Women by clicking here.
