Suspicious SUV fire under investigation in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspicious vehicle fire is under investigation.
According to Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis, police were called out to suspicious activity in the 1600 block of David Street around 5:24 a.m. on Friday, July 10.
He said it was reported several juveniles were seen in the area. Minutes later, he said the fire department was dispatched to a vehicle fire along David Street.
Chief Hollis said there was substantial damage to the SUV.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
