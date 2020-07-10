Suspect sought in irrigation power unit theft from Bollinger Co. farm

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators are trying to track down a theft suspect after an irrigation power unit was stolen from a rural Bollinger County farm on Wednesday, July 7.
According to the sheriff’s office the power unit was stolen from a farm field near Sturdivant, Missouri around 9:18 a.m.
The unit was operational and being used at the time of the theft.
The sheriff said the unit was seen being pulled away by the possible suspect vehicle.
It’s believed the vehicle traveled northbound on Highway 25, just south of Advance.
The suspect vehicle is described as a red extended cab Ford F-250.
The stolen irrigation power unit is described as a 2000 John Deere model 4045T.
The Stoddard County Sheriff is also reporting an irrigation power unit stolen in his county and other neighboring counties.
Both sheriff’s offices are asking the public to report any suspicious activity to authorities.
