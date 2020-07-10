Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

Tonight will be calm, but scattered storms possible on Saturday. Right now it appears the best threat for strong storms will be during the second half of the day. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, with isolated hail possible. The tornado threat is very low. Before the storms, highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Feels like numbers will be in the lower to mid 90s. A few isolated storms possible Sunday, but it looks mainly dry for many areas. Very hot weather takes over next week. Actual air temps will hit the upper 90s in many areas.