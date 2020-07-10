State Historical Society of Mo. announces layoffs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The State Historical Society of Missouri announced the layoff of 11 full-time staff members and three part-time staff members.
The layoffs, announced on Friday, July 10, were effective immediately.
Eleven of the layoffs occurred at the SHSMO headquarters at the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia. Additionally, they said there was one layoff at the SHSMO Research Center in Kansas City, one in St. Louis and one in Springfield.
According to the organization, the layoffs are the result of budget restrictions from a decline in state revenue in fiscal year 2020 and the anticipated decline for fiscal year 2021.
The society’s budget for fiscal year 2021 was reduced from $3,254,367 in fiscal year 2020 to $2,088,170 for fiscal year 2021.
They said it is hoped that an increase in state revenue in fiscal year 2021 would allow some or all of the staff members to return.
Because of the staff reduction, SHSMO will reduce the hours it’s open to the public when its six research centers open on August 4. The new hours will be 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The research centers will be open by appointment only. They ask that you check their website for phone numbers and email addresses for the respective research centers.
Masks will be required of all guests entering the research centers.
