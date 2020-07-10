Southern Ill. fire department starts auxiliary department for community

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - With some of the hottest summer days in the Heartland ahead of us, fire fighters feel that heat when they respond to a call.
The Johnston City Fire Department is a volunteer-based department.
Chief Tom Burton and his staff are trying to implement an auxiliary department.
“We need all of our firefighters to be fighting the fire itself and if people could come in and you know and be on this list for us and they can come down and get water for us just kind of be there with us to help us if we need that,” said Burton.
Burton said he is nervous to be rolling out this program for the community. He does not know how well this is going to work. People applying for the auxiliary department will have to go through a background check and that is it.
Tricha Smith is a member of the Johnston City fire department. She is actually the one who came up with the idea.
“We’ve just had a couple fires here recently that have been really hot,” Smith said. “We don’t have that time to stop and fill up coolers with ice and get our own water. We just need some extra help, and it’s not just water, I mean snack to keep us energized and cause these are exhausting.”
Smith wanted the community to know that they are here for them. She wanted people to know it means more than just bringing snacks and beverages to the scene.
“I hope people want to help the community and help the fire department and would come out and apply, I mean we need help, it’s a community thing it’s not just a fire department thing, we need everybody,” said Smith.
