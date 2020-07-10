Southeast Mo. State University to require face coverings starting July 13

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will start requiring face coverings on July 13.
You can click here to see the guidelines, which the University said it subject to change. They include:
- Face coverings must be worn by faculty, staff, students and visitors while in buildings unless alone in an office or room without others present, in addition to maintaining 6 feet of social distancing, if possible.
- Students living in any residence hall or university owned housing must wear a face covering whenever they are not in their assigned room or suite. This includes walking in common hallways, in lounges, laundry rooms or other common areas.
- Face coverings must also be worn inside University vehicles (including shuttles) if more than one individual is present in the vehicle.
- Face coverings must be work outdoors on University property if the recommended 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained, except when outdoors in a family unit. “Family unit” is defined as roommates, suitemates or members of the same household.
- Individuals dining on campus must wear a face covering in service areas and dining rooms, except during eating.
- Cloth face coverings are recommended but additional types of face coverings such as the disposable variety will suffice if a cloth mask is not readily available.
There are some exceptions to this guidance, they include:
- If a person is not able to wear face coverings due to health or ADA concerns, then alternatives must be made available to those individuals. Affected individuals should also consult with their physicians before wearing a face covering. Students with health or ADA concerns should contact the Dean of Students at 573-651-2524 or deanofstudents@semo.edu for assistance. Faculty and staff with health or ADA concerns should contact Human Resources at 573-651-2206 or humanresources@semo.edu for assistance.
- Individuals engaged in indoor or outdoor physical activity are not required to wear a face covering but are encouraged to maintain social distancing, if possible.
- Pursuant to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children under the age of 2 should not wear face coverings.
Any other exceptions not listed must be requested by a division executive and approved at the executive staff level.
The University said face coverings will be available to faculty and staff who need them. Faculty will also be provided clear face shields, which can be worn in the classroom to allow for lip reading and for the easier projection of their voice.
Two cloth reusable face coverings will be given to students at the start of the semester. Information on the proper use, removal and washing of the cloth face coverings will be provided to all students, faculty and staff.
Departments will make face coverings available to visitors if they do not have their own.
According to the University, the announcement was made following input from its Emergency Response Team. The team has met regularly since March to provide guidance on the pandemic and what it means to the University.
University officials say face coverings are required, particularly due to widespread sustained community COVID-19 spread in Cape Girardeau County, especially among the 20-29-year-old age group.
