Slight break in the humidity this weekend. A few isolated storms possible.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Slightly drier air is moving into the area this afternoon and this will make it feel slightly cooler this afternoon than we have been seeing. Skies should remain mostly sunny with a few fair weather cumulus clouds possible. But at this time, it looks to remain dry. Highs will reach the lower 90s with the heat index in the middle 90s.
We will be watching two thunderstorms complexes over the weekend. One is possible During the first half of Saturday and another Saturday night. Right now, most of our guidance keeps these storms to our west but a few isolated storms will be possible.
Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 60s. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
A heat wave will move into the area next week. An area of high pressure aloft will move across the area by the middle of next week. This will allow high temperatures to reach the upper 90s by the end of next week in many areas.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.