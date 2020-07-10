Slight break in the humidity this weekend. A few isolated storms possible.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Slightly drier air is moving into the area this afternoon and this will make it feel slightly cooler this afternoon than we have been seeing. Skies should remain mostly sunny with a few fair weather cumulus clouds possible. But at this time, it looks to remain dry. Highs will reach the lower 90s with the heat index in the middle 90s.