Sen. committee to hold hearing on 2020 Election preparations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration will hold a hearing titled “2020 General Election Preparations” at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22 on Capitol Hill.
State and local election officials will testify before the committee about the steps they are taking to ensure safe, secure and accessible elections.
The following are the witnesses expected to testify:
- The Honorable Tre Hargett, Secretary of State of Tennessee
- The Honorable Mac Warner, Secretary of State of West Virginia
- Mr. Rick Stream, Republican Director of Elections, St. Louis County, Missouri
- Ms. Kristen Clarke, President and Executive Director, National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is the Chairman of the committee. In addition to having the conversation on election preparations, Sen. Blunt said he wants to know how states are using federal funding for the upcoming elections.
“State and local election officials face a unique set of challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen. Blunt. “We need to be sure they have the resources and, importantly, the flexibility to address those challenges in ways that best fit their needs. Congress has provided a total of more than $1.2 billion over the past two years to help states prepare for the 2020 elections, including $400 million in the CARES Act. I look forward to a wide-ranging discussion on how states have utilized federal grant funding, how they are preparing for the upcoming elections, and how the federal government can play a constructive role in assisting state and locally-led efforts.”
Social distancing measures will be conducted in holding the hearing.
Witness testimony, opening statements and a live stream of the hearing can be viewed here.
