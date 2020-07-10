Sen. committee to hold hearing on 2020 Election preparations

“State and local election officials face a unique set of challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen. Blunt. “We need to be sure they have the resources and, importantly, the flexibility to address those challenges in ways that best fit their needs. Congress has provided a total of more than $1.2 billion over the past two years to help states prepare for the 2020 elections, including $400 million in the CARES Act. I look forward to a wide-ranging discussion on how states have utilized federal grant funding, how they are preparing for the upcoming elections, and how the federal government can play a constructive role in assisting state and locally-led efforts.”