Salukis searching for new opponent

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University is now searching for a new opponent for its September 12 date.
This follows news that the Big Ten will playing only conference games in all fall sports.
The Salukis were scheduled to play at Wisconsin the second week of the season.
In a statement, SIU said they are in contact with UW about the cancellation.
For playing the game in Madison, SIU was set to receive $500,000.
The Big Ten is the first of the Power Five conferences to make any decisions on fall sports thus far.
