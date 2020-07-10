‘Protect your vulnerable loved ones:” Cape Co. Public Health Center warns of increasing COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is telling residents and visitors to the county to “assume that they are infected”with COVID-19, and “protect their vulnerable loved ones.”
This comes as the health center reports an increase in percent positivity of confirmed cases, which is a 39 percent increase from last week’s 4.1 percent positive. They say Cape Girardeau County has slightly surpassed the percent positivity of Missouri. They said this is the number of confirmed cases per known PCR tests completed.
The health center said its other concern is the significant increase in cases this week, along with the rise in cases over the last few weeks. They reported a increase of 64.2 percent in new confirmed cases from the previous week, and over the past two weeks, there has been a 141 percent extreme increase in cases (172 confirmed cases).
There was an increase in overall testing in Cape Girardeau County residents. Even though there has been an increase in testing from April and May, the health center said there has been a higher percentage of tests coming back positive.
They said they have seen a delay in reporting of positive cases, with it taking anywhere between three to six days for results to be returned.
“Residents and visitors should continue to assume that they are infected and protect their vulnerable loved ones,” the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center posted on Facebook. “We should also assume anyone we come into contact with could be affected and take proper precautions.”
