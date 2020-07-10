Police: Wild coyote spotted in Carbondale, Ill. city limits

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are alerting the public to a wild coyote that has been spotted in city limits.
According to Carbondale police, the animal has been seen by many people over the last several weeks.
While it has not shown aggressive behavior towards anyone, they say it is sick and it is wild.
Police say some people have posted on Facebook claiming it is a dog and they want to help it. Police ask that you not approach this animal because it is not a domesticated dog.
They said you may cause it to feel threatened and it may attack you or others trying to protect itself.
The Carbondale Police Department Animal Control officer is aware of the coyote and is monitoring it closely.
If you see the coyote, do not approach it, but you may report it to the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.
