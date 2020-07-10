Plaza Tire Service donates building, land to Charleston R-I School District

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Plaza Tire Service has donated a building and land in Charleston, Mo. to the Charleston R-I School District.
The district serves the northern half of Mississippi County, Mo., including Charleston, Bertrand, Anniston, Wyatt and Wilson City.
The property is located on South Main Street in Charleston,
It includes a 2,500-square-foot building on about a half acre of land.
The combined value of the building and land is around $250,000.
“This building is well-suited to house a maintenance facility,” says Mark Rhodes, president of Plaza Tire Service. “We’re glad the Charleston school district will be able to use it to help house and maintain its fleet of vehicles.”
“The Plaza Tire Service building donation is a welcome addition because it allows us a space to store equipment and provide maintenance on special projects,” says Bobby McKenzie, director of Facilities and Transportation for the Charleston R-I School District. “This will be a great asset to our district.”
“It has been a pleasure working with the Charleston R-I School District,” says Scott Rhodes, vice president of Plaza Tire Service. “After contacting them, they quickly got back to us and we worked out the details to transfer ownership.”
