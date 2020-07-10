Perry Co. Health Dept. answers questions on ER physicians testing positive for COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department is answering community questions after two physicians at Perry County Memorial Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department said while they give guidance on ways to minimize the spread of the virus, they do not regulate or control the operations of any hospitals or other health care facilities.
“PCMH is a separate entity and the Perry County Health Department does not make or enforce policies at PCMH,” the health department stated in a release.
In addition, the health department said that while they do perform contact tracing for COVID-19 positive residents of the county, the two physicians at PCMH who tested positive are not Perry County residents.
The Perry County Health Department continues to encourage everyone to maintain social distancing, hand washing, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and wearing masks. They said they continue to recommend that positive COVID-19 individuals self-isolate until they are released by a public health nurse.
The Department also encouraged businesses and organizations to follow CDC guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading the virus and to create a safer environment.
