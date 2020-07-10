Paducah man arrest on child pornography, imprisonment charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Gary Wiley was arrested Tuesday, July 7 after a 17-year-old girl reported that he had blocked her from leaving his home, hugged her and kissed the top of her head, forced her to drink alcohol and forced suspected methamphetamine into her mouth.
The girl said Wiley let her leave only after she promised to come back.
Methamphetamine and a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine was in Wiley, 46, of South 9th Street, possession of at the time of his arrest,
He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail,
He is charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A digital forensic examination of Wiley’s cellphone found a photo of a juvenile female engaging in a sex act with an older male.
The investigation will continue, but Wiley was charged with the single count of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He remains in McCracken County Regional Jail.
