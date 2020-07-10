1,317 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public health reported 1,317 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 25 additional deaths, on Friday, July 10.
That brings the total number of positive cases to 151,767, including 7,144 deaths.
As of Thursday night, the health department said 1,436 people in the state were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 306 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 1,911,743 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
