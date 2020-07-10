McCracken Co. deputies investigating business burglary

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a suspect or suspects in connection to a business burglary.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the EZ Portable Buildings located on Carneal Road were burglarized during the overnight hours of July 5.
Deputies say a 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 white dually truck with black flatbed was stolen along with several thousands of dollars of power tools.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com or your local law enforcement agency.
