Mayfield man arrested on rape, assault charges

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Hasan Saxton, age 39 of Mayfield, has been charged with rape, strangulation and assault among other charges.
He was placed under arrest after Mayfield Police Department Officers responded to a domestic assault.
Saxton had fled the home after the incident, but was located while Officers were responding.
Through investigation, it was discovered that Saxton had physically and sexually assaulted a woman.
While inside a police car, Saxton removed a bag containing what was believed to be marijuana and attempted to hide it under the seat.
Officers saw him attempt to hid it and retrieved the bag.
He was transported to the Graves County Jail on the charges of rape 1st degree - domestic violence; strangulation 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief 3rd degree; tampering with physical evidence; possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
