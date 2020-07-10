Mask required at Cape Comic Con

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Green Lantern isn’t the only one wearing a mask at this year’s Cape Comic Con, you’ll have to do the same.
At the Cape Comic Con you might notice a theme, everyone is wearing a mask.
“This is not like any other year for any of us at all. We were asked this yesterday morning, to make sure we did all have mandatory mask and we are, and it has caused us absolutely no issues at all,” said Ken Murphy, Cape Comic Con director.
Murphy said while this year might be different the energy is the same.
“We’re excited everyone’s having a blast, everyone’s wearing their mask, there is no negative feedback,” he said.
For some convention goers they understand why a mask is needed.
“We just want to have fun, but we also know safety is a main concern for everybody.”
“It was a little different with the mask and everything, but the atmosphere was still great.”
One even took extra precautions.
“I got a mask under a mask, so I ain’t worried about it.”
Murphy said there’s still two more days of fun.
“If you’d really like to come out, come out and have a great time, we will social distance, we will wear our mask,” he said.
The even takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Osage Centre.
