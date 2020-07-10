Local businesses try to help curb the spread of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Is enough being done to stop the spread of COVID-19?
“Well I think they’re testing as quickly as they can the first thing they’re going to have to is make sure they’re test are accurate because their getting a whole lot of false negatives and false positives so the testing is not a 100 percent accurate right now,” said pharmacist Steven Horst.
He said people need to take more responsibility to help in the fight.
“The number one thing to do is to stay away from large groups that seems to be where it is being transmitted the most,” he said.
At Ewald’s BBQ in Perryville, Manager Eric Buchiett said they decided to take matters into their own hands.
“After the numbers started rising here in Perryville, it was a scary thing to see and we felt the best thing to do was to go back to our curbside service,” he said.
Buchiett said its an effort to slow the spread.
“By doing curbside, you are limiting your contact and the amount of time you’re around people. And, you know, we have to look out for ourselves,” he said.
Right now he believes they’re the first ones to take this step.
“This is new territory for all of us and my heart goes out to all the business right now who are trying to navigate totally new waters,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.