Ky. man accused of biting another man’s finger tip off in fight

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of biting another man’s finger tip off in a fight.
Malik O. Shell, 20, was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault.
According to Paducah police, they were called at 2:20 a.m. on Friday, July 10 to an area hospital. The victim told officers he and Shell were in a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Boyd Street when they got into a fight.
The victim told police he tried to take the car keys and Shell bit the little finger of his right hand off at the first joint.
Shell was arrested at his home at 5:43 a.m. He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
Police say while serving a search warrant on Shell’s vehicle, they found the finger tip inside.
