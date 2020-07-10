Ky. Commonwealth seeks death penalty for Paducah man accused of killing special education teacher

Kelvin Richardson is accused of shooting and killing a special education teacher. (Source: Paducah PD)
By Amber Ruch | July 10, 2020

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Commonwealth filed to seek the death penalty for a man accused of shooting and killing a special education teacher.

Kelvin Richardson is accused of killing 56-year-old Carrie D. “CD” McCord.

McCord had a protective order against Richardson at the time of the shooting.

The Commonwealth’s attorney filed it in June and is seeking the death penalty, and/or life without probation or parole, and/or life without probation or parole until he has served a minimum of 25 years of his sentence.

