Ky. Commonwealth seeks death penalty for Paducah man accused of killing special education teacher

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Commonwealth filed to seek the death penalty for a man accused of shooting and killing a special education teacher.
Kelvin Richardson is accused of killing 56-year-old Carrie D. “CD” McCord.
McCord had a protective order against Richardson at the time of the shooting.
The Commonwealth’s attorney filed it in June and is seeking the death penalty, and/or life without probation or parole, and/or life without probation or parole until he has served a minimum of 25 years of his sentence.
