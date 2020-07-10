Ky. awarded $100K for human trafficking awareness campaign, training

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the grant will be given to his Office of Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Prevention and Prosecution.
The funding will be used to develop human trafficking awareness and training campaign.
The programs include training law enforcement and community leaders regarding the identification and handling of human trafficking situations.
According to AG Cameron, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has received 2,829 contacts related to Kentucky since 2007.
“We know that human trafficking impacts the lives of countless Kentuckians, but incidences of human trafficking are often undetected or unreported due to lack of awareness, misidentification, or a perceived stigma associated with trafficking,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our law enforcement and community leaders are the first line of defense in recognizing and combating human trafficking.”
The funding was awarded as part of DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Community Policing Development Microgrants Program, which aims to advance innovative community policing projects across the country.
