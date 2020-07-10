KSP troopers receive virtual traffic safety training during pandemic

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Like many businesses, governments and schools, law enforcement are using online tools to keep connected and for training due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kentucky State Police have transitioned their Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutors (TSRPs) training for law enforcement and prosecutors by releasing a weekly video.
Before COVID-19, the training was conducted in-person throughout Kentucky.
The training video, called ‘TSRP Tip of the Day’, can be viewed on laptops, electronic devices or on smartphones.
The videos are approximately five minutes in length and include topics such as canines at traffic stops, case law regarding pursuits and when you can seize electronic devices during a traffic stop.
According to KSP, the new virtual video program is popular with troopers and the program is being shared with other agencies nationwide.
The Tips videos have each received hundreds of views.
When the pandemic is over, KSP said they plan to continue creating the videos.
