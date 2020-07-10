Illinois High School Association adjusts COVID-19 protocols

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The IHSA has adjusted its COVID-19 protocols once again, forcing teams to revert back to non-contact drills and practices.
The announcement comes after the IHSA cleared schools to move into Phase 4 of the return-to-play guidelines that included allowing contact.
Along with no-contact practices, all athletes practicing indoors must wear a mask. Athletes practicing outside must also wear masks, unless they are socially distant.
Scrimmages in sports that require contact - such as football, soccer or wrestling are not allowed.
There is also a strict 50-person limit, including spectators, on all indoor activities.
