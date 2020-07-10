Health Department: Missouri’s rate of opioid deaths decreasing

“We are encouraged by the decline and it shows a lot of hard work by many people in collaboration throughout Missouri. But it’s important to remember when looking at data that behind every number is a person and their unique story,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “One overdose death is too many. Those who have lost a loved one to an opioid overdose can attest to that. There is still much work to be done.”