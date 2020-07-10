Graves County offers Virtual Classes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Graves County Kentucky students have a decision to make when it comes to how they plan to be educated this fall.
“Honestly I think the pandemic as a whole is going to change the way we do education as a whole.” Says Graves County Superintendent Matt Madding who this year is giving students two options when they return to school this fall.
“At Graves county schools we do believe that the best type of instruction is going to take place in our buildings with face to face instruction. However, we also know that may not meet the needs of all of our families.”
The school district is also offering a virtual option for its students.
“We have purchased an online virtual curriculum. That goes from kindergarten all the way through twelfth grade students.”
Madding says students who choose either the virtual or the in class learning option will have the opportunity at any time throughout the year to change their minds if their choice of learning isn’t working out for them.
“We are going to offer this as an offering to our families for the whole year. So a student that wanted to be able to complete a full grade virtually, will be able to do that this year.”
Graves County Senior Macy Rodgers is excited to have the option to attend in person classes her senior year.
“I’m looking forward to seeing my friends, my teachers and getting back to normal.”
Rogers says she supports the online classes option because not everyone feels safe due to the coronavirus.
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity for people who do not feel comfortable going back to school. But if you do feel comfortable you can go back and see your friends. And that’s just a great time.”
Students who would like to take the virtual learning option at Graves County this fall, can do so by registering for classes between July 13 through July 22.
