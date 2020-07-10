First Alert: Less humid, but still hot

(KFVS) - Today we will get a slight break from the humidity, but it will still be hot.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says as winds become more northerly there will be slightly less humid air in the Heartland for the next few days, but highs will be in the low 90s with heat index numbers ranging from the upper 90s to low 100s.
Rain and storm chances remain low today.
We will see a chance of storms Saturday afternoon into Sunday night. Severe storms are possible. Hail and strong winds will be the biggest threat.
A cold front will pass through the region Sunday morning, making it less steamy through Monday, but a significant warm up is in store for us next week.
Highs by the end of next week will likely reach the middle to upper 90s with the heat index approaching 110 degrees.
