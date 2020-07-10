First Alert Friday Forecast

Heartland weather won’t be quite as steamy for the next few days as winds become more northerly and blow in some slightly less humid air. Having said that, today will still be seasonably hot and humid with afternoon highs in the low 90′s and dew point temps near 70. Heat index numbers will top out in the upper 90s north to low 100s south. Rain/storm chances look fairly low today, with drier air resulting in only isolated afternoon showers/storms. Our next active period is now looking like Saturday afternoon into Saturday night….as energy from the jet stream moves in from the northwest. SPC has our area in a level 1 risk for severe storms for Saturday and Saturday night….as some storms could produce hail and strong winds.