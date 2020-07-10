Eight more COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin-Williamson County area

By Ashley Smith | July 10, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 3:35 PM

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Bi-County region.

Four of the new cases are in Franklin County, and four cases are in Williamson County.

There have been a total of 147 positives in Williamson County and 43 positives in Franklin County.

There have been four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

88 have recovered in Williamson County and 18 have recovered in Franklin County.

