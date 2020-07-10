Egyptian Health Department reports three new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified of three residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the region.
Two are from Saline County and one is from White County.
There are 16 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Saline County and nine lab-confirmed positive of COVID-19in White County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare providers, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
