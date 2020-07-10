Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily halts service due to sand blocking Missouri landing

DORENA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily halted service on Friday, July 10 due to sand blocking the Missouri landing.
The ferry is expected to remain closed for most of Friday.
The ferry was closed at 8:30 a.m. to allow crews to use a long-reach trackhoe to clear the sand and silt that has accumulated from flooding this spring.
Service was halted in late June due to the sand bar, but rains helped to raise levels on the Mississippi River, which allowed the service to resume.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
