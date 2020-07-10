Crash led to semi-truck hitting 2 buildings, 2 pedestrians, parked vehicles in Benton, Ill.

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash led to a semi-truck running off the road and hitting two buildings, two pedestrians, two parked vehicles and a trailer.
According to Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation showed a 2005 Silver Dodge Caravan was going northbound on McLeansboro Street around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10 when it failed to stop at a stop sign at McLeansboro and Illinois Route 14.
The Dodge Caravan hit the front end of a 2002 white Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer that was going westbound on Illinois Route 14 as it entered the intersection. The semi-truck then left the road and hit two buildings, two pedestrians, two parked vehicles and a trailer.
According to ISP, the driver of the Dodge Caravan, 36-year-old Joshua Simms, of Christopher, Ill., fled the scene, but was caught by Franklin County deputies. They said Simms was then taken to a hospital by ambulance and later fled from the hospital.
Two passengers in the van, a 20-year-old woman from Benton, Ill. and a 26-year-old man from Benton, Ill. refused medical treatment.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 46-year-old McLeansboro, Ill. man, reportedly also refused medical attention.
According to ISP, the two pedestrians that were hit, a 60-year-old man from Whittington, Ill., and an unidentified man, were taken to an area hospital by ambulance with “non-life-threatening” injuries.
