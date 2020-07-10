Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center issues emergency face coverings order

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center issued a Emergency Face Covering Order.
It goes into effect on Monday, July 13.
At this time, they say there is no expiration date listed on the order. However, the order will be in effect until the Public Health Board rescinds the order, or the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Emergency Declaration is lifted.
Read the full Order below.
According to the health center, the cloth face coverings recommended in the Order are not surgical masks or respirators.
Exemptions are allowed for those who have medical reasons that may prevent them from wearing a face covering.
The health department said considerations for wearing face coverings include:
- Cloth face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others
- Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings
- Cloth face coverings should not be worn by children under the age of 3 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance
To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
According to the health center, it is their role to issue a Public Health Emergency Order to protect the health and safety of the community, provide education and listen to concerns.
As for enforcing the order, they said the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney is charged with carrying on the prosecution in legal proceedings.
See more FAQ below.
Earlier on Friday, the health center told residents and visitors to the county to “assume that they are infected”with COVID-19, and “protect their vulnerable loved ones.”
They reported an increase in percent positivity of confirmed cases, which is a 39 percent increase from last week’s 4.1 percent positive. They say Cape Girardeau County has slightly surpassed the percent positivity of Missouri.
