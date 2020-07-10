Cape Girardeau City employee tests positive after attending City Council meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau City employee has tested positive for COVID-19 after they attended the July 6 City Council meeting.
The employee was wearing a mask at the meeting.
A majority of attendees kept more than 6 ft. away and wore masks.
On a Facebook post, the City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Government stated, “there is very little risk of public exposure to the novel coronavirus from this staff member.”
The City does not know of any attendees that had direct contact with the employee.
All City staff and Council members who had prolonged contact with the employee have been notified.
