All Jackson R-2 students to return to class

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson School District announced all students will be learning in person next month.
“A lot of its going to be normal but there’s going to be some things that just have to change in order for us to be there,” Dr. John Link said.
Dr. Link answered parent’s questions in a live Facebook Q & A video earlier this week.
The district also sent an email to parents letting them know they look forward to welcoming all students back in the fall.
“We have dedicated all of our professional development this summer on working on how to virtually instruct how to stay ready to go at the split moment that we would have to call school off,” Dr. Link said.
Not all parents agreed with the decision, which caused Link to make a lengthy social media post on Thursday night.
In the post, he said ugly and rude comments don’t help and his team is working hard to take care of all students.
Jackson parents have different opinions.
“I kinda wish we would maybe see how things go after summer school before making decisions yet,” Lindsey Casper said.
Casper also thinks Jackson should offer a virtual option for students.
“There are kids and families who have illnesses that are more susceptible to the virus and anything for that matter with getting sick so I think it should be an option,” Casper said.
Another parent, Darrell Schoen, agreed with her.
“They should possibly maybe look into doing it like Cape Girardeau is doing it for cape schools, giving us the options to homeschool our kids at the beginning and see how things go,” Schoen said.
Both parents said they support their school district, but wish leaders would have waited to make this decision.
“I do honestly believe they are jumping the gun a little bit,” Schoen said.
The superintendent said the district’s plans for the upcoming school year could change between now and the start of school on August 24.
