What you need to know July 9

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, July 9.
Heat indices will again be in the triple digits.
Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s with feel like numbers ranging from 100 to 105.
Afternoon pop-up thunderstorms and showers could provide a temporary relief from the heat and humidity.
More isolated showers and storms are possible late tonight into early Friday. A few storms could be strong.
Chances for storms are low.
The weekend will be hot and humid with more chances for scattered storms.
- California authorities are searching a lake for actress Naya Rivera after her four-year-old son was found floating alone on a rented boat.
- Many in the Heartland are finding ways to relive stress during the pandemic, while being socially distant.
- The Youth Baseball/Softball League in Perryville will continue with modifications.
- Hospitals are hitting capacity in parts of America battling surges in coronavirus cases.
- Southern Illinois Healthcare created a new temporary position to help patients in their hospital rooms alone connect with their loved ones.
- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says he will announce some new health requirements today during his weekly COVID-19 press briefing.
- USPS predicts it will run out of money in 2021.
- Protesters gathered on Wednesday morning, demanding justice for a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed in August 2019 in Cape Girardeau.
- The man accused of assaulting a 12-year-old boy in Cape Girardeau, CJ Moore, has turned himself in to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
- China has closed a city in its Inner Mongolia region after a case of bubonic plague was identified.
