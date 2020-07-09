Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County Health Department was notified of three Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
There have been 342 confirmed cases in the county, including 19 related deaths.
304 residents have recovered.
There are 19 active cases are currently being managed.
The the department stated that the case numbers reflected on the Illinois Department of Public Health website may not always align with their figures, as cases are being opened and closed on an almost daily basis.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.